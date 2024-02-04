Siacoin Achieves Market Cap of $492.25 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, Siacoin has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $492.25 million and $26.58 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,777.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00157095 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.97 or 0.00551635 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009374 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00058893 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.84 or 0.00390020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.45 or 0.00167026 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,431,335,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,275,295,684 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

