Siacoin (SC) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $492.81 million and approximately $25.34 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,982.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.00 or 0.00158204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.04 or 0.00549149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009309 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00059115 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00384574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00167988 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,430,075,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,274,037,782 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

