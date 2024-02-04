SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SigmaTron International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.
SigmaTron International Trading Up 3.8 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMA. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SigmaTron International by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in SigmaTron International by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SigmaTron International by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
