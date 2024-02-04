Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Raises Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.9009 per share on Wednesday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Singapore Exchange’s previous dividend of $0.88.
Singapore Exchange Stock Up 0.7 %
SPXCY opened at $104.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.14. Singapore Exchange has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $112.74.
Singapore Exchange Company Profile
