Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Raises Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.9009 per share on Wednesday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Singapore Exchange’s previous dividend of $0.88.

Singapore Exchange Stock Up 0.7 %

SPXCY opened at $104.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.14. Singapore Exchange has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $112.74.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

