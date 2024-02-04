Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Announces Earnings Results

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02, reports. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Sirius XM Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84.
Sirius XM Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 49.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
Sirius XM Company Profile
Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
