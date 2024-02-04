Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.650-3.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.6 billion-$8.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.9 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.65-3.85 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SKX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Shares of SKX opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.36. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $65.17.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair bought 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair bought 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $784,157.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,196,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,186 shares of company stock worth $12,764,321 over the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 117.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 100.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

