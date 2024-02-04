Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.050-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.650-3.850 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

SKX stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $65.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at $20,469,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $784,157.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,196,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,186 shares of company stock worth $12,764,321. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 16.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 105.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 15.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,030,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,430,000 after purchasing an additional 139,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

See Also

