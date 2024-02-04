Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.175-2.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.650-3.850 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 10.3 %

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $6.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,328,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,265. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.36. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair bought 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,922. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair bought 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,922. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $6,078,030.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,764,321. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 117.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 100.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Featured Stories

