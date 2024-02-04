Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

SKX stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.32. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $65.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair purchased 4,900 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,922. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $5,868,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at $224,979.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,186 shares of company stock worth $12,764,321. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 16.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth about $2,889,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 105.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,030,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,430,000 after purchasing an additional 139,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.78.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

