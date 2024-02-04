Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.48.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $101.16 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $345,045.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,856.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

