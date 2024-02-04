Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Skyworks Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.48.

Shares of SWKS opened at $101.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.95. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.23%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

