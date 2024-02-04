Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Receives C$1.26 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.26.

SOT.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$1.75 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$1.40 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$1.20 to C$0.80 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of TSE SOT.UN opened at C$0.82 on Tuesday. Slate Office REIT has a one year low of C$0.68 and a one year high of C$4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.19.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

