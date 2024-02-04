SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.91.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SM Energy

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM Energy stock opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 4.18.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 154.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 561.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.