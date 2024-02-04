SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.83 and last traded at $27.99. 64,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 95,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. SMC had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that SMC Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

