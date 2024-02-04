Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading Down 2.4%

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 19,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 144,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Southern Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.09 million for the quarter. Southern Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 27.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.1201117 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

