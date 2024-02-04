Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $98.46. 8,422,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,586,736. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.11. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

