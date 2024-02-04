Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 19,011 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,999,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002,189. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day moving average is $75.94.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
