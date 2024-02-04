Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 20,552 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,552 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 160,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,404,000 after buying an additional 97,575 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 38,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.77. 3,315,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,657. The company has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $167.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.