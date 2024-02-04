Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 27,212 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,430,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,676. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.84. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

