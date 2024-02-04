Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,507 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 133.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

QEFA stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.85. 58,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,519. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.31 and a fifty-two week high of $73.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.63.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

Featured Articles

