Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,410 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,171,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,321,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,343,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.74. The company has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

