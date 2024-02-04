Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,295 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.80 on Friday, reaching $188.61. 7,337,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,795,485. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.50 and a 200-day moving average of $182.48. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

