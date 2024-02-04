Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $5.93 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,290 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 75,759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of MCD traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $297.05. 3,971,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.38. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.77.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

