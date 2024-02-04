Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $6.09 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $26.93. 51,718,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,994,164. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $152.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 466.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

