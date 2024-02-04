Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $187.91. 110,612,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,384,560. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.