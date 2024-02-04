Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,131 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,823 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,275,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,600,770. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.58. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

