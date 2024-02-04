Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 21,549 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,549 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.54. 17,544,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,284,916. The stock has a market cap of $261.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,052 shares of company stock valued at $16,834,665. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

