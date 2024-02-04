Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 49,283 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,283 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.8% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,443 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST remained flat at $50.30 during midday trading on Friday. 6,185,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,888,611. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.