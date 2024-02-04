Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE:SPHR opened at $35.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. Sphere Entertainment has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $43.93.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $4.29. The firm had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 49.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

