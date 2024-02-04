Spinnaker Trust Acquires 221 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $232.15. The company had a trading volume of 737,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $234.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.50.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

