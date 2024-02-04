Spinnaker Trust Cuts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 1.6% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $21,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,351,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,972,000 after buying an additional 3,357,251 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 578.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,136,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,325,000 after buying an additional 968,618 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 547.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 713,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after buying an additional 603,585 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 31,177.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 575,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,826,000 after buying an additional 573,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 778,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,489,000 after buying an additional 531,961 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.44. 8,157,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,799,396. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $91.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.53 and its 200 day moving average is $91.60.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

