Spinnaker Trust Has $12.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up about 0.9% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Spinnaker Trust owned about 0.37% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $12,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 71.3% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 139.3% in the second quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 290.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VSGX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.50. The company had a trading volume of 89,187 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

