Spinnaker Trust Has $4 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,137 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust's holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,198,000 after acquiring an additional 97,303 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,428,000 after acquiring an additional 214,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,862,000 after acquiring an additional 66,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,447,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,734,000 after acquiring an additional 93,073 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $527.14. 607,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business's 50 day moving average is $531.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $568.30.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

