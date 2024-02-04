Spinnaker Trust Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,937,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,352,462. The stock has a market cap of $371.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $159.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.66.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,956 shares of company stock valued at $48,991,013 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

