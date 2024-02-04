Spinnaker Trust Invests $4.04 Million in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,091,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,139,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,570,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,446,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,145. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day moving average is $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.