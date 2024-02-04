Spinnaker Trust Sells 1,037 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,539,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,611,158. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $90.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 40.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

