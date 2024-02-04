Spinnaker Trust Sells 2,369 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Spinnaker Trust cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,653 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Salesforce by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,388,507,000 after purchasing an additional 865,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 393 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,178 shares of company stock worth $367,876,175. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,629,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,261. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $159.65 and a one year high of $289.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.43. The firm has a market cap of $276.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.