Spinnaker Trust Sells 795 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.84% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,888,980,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 392.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 8,086.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of USXF stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $41.94. 67,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,523. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average of $37.11. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

