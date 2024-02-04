Spinnaker Trust Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,286 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Spinnaker Trust owned 1.97% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $72,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757,825 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter valued at $15,443,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 90,891 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.0% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 156,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,787,000 after acquiring an additional 73,561 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $102.98. 421,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,493. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $81.89 and a 52 week high of $103.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.95. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

