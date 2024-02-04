Spire Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 645.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 92,942 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average of $55.29.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $977,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,747.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $977,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,747.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,116 shares of company stock worth $6,923,671. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

