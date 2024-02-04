Spire Wealth Management Has $16.70 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day moving average is $66.91.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

