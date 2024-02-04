Spire Wealth Management Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,622 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,850 shares of company stock valued at $19,256,494 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of CDNS opened at $296.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.49, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $183.26 and a one year high of $301.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.61.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.67.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

