Spire Wealth Management Has $8.56 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 68.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of GWW opened at $972.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $836.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $764.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $625.97 and a 52-week high of $978.95. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GWW. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $775.25.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

