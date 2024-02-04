Spire Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.8% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MA opened at $460.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $425.69 and a 200 day moving average of $407.82. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $463.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total transaction of $49,083,337.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,795,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,151,840,406.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 282,172 shares of company stock worth $111,182,026. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

