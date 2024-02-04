Spire Wealth Management Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,473 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.00. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $80.33.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

