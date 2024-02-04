Spire Wealth Management Sells 351,718 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 478,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,718 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $27,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.84. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
