SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 290 ($3.69) price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSPG. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 290 ($3.69) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 312 ($3.97).
View Our Latest Research Report on SSPG
SSP Group Stock Performance
SSP Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other SSP Group news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.00), for a total value of £354 ($450.04). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 175 shares of company stock worth $37,443. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About SSP Group
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SSP Group
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.