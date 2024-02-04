Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.25 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 18.80%. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS.

Standex International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $149.38 on Friday. Standex International has a 1-year low of $111.02 and a 1-year high of $168.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 10.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Standex International

Insider Activity at Standex International

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total value of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,750.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Standex International by 15,740.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 30.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 18.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Standex International by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.