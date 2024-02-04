Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $102.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $92.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.21 and its 200-day moving average is $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $105.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

