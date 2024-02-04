Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $95.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup reduced their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a hold rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Starbucks stock opened at $92.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.82. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $105.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.1% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

